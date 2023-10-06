Officials say six people were arrested after a month-long investigation.

Detectives with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alaysha N. Burkett, 26, from Youngstown, Ohio after they found two ounces of raw fentanyl and over an ounce of crack cocaine.

Burkett is charged with multiple counts of possession and trafficking in fentanyl-related compounds and cocaine.

Burkett is currently in the Belmont County jail on a $80,000 bond.

Officials say drug proceeds were also taken and five others were also arrested.

Myles Edmund-Wright, 26 from Bellaire Ohio, Richard Kartman, 51 from Shadyside Ohio, Darla Newell, 49 from Bellaire Ohio, and Kisha Hocker, 37 from Bellaire Ohio.

All suspects were booked into the Belmont County Jail on drug-related charges.