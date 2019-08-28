Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

6th Annual 7News H.S. Football Kickoff Show showcases school spirit

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – After much anticipation for high school football season, tonight was time to show off the spirit. Our 7SportsZone Ohio Valley Football previews have lead up to tonight! The 6th Annual 7News High School Football Kickoff Show was live tonight at Quaker Steak and Lube at The Highlands! Players, cheerleaders, and the band of the week all showed their colors! Our WTRF 7News team provided coverage on all of the action and can’t wait to cover this season’s football games across the Valley.

After working very hard every day at practice, all of the cheerleaders are looking forward to performing their routines at the regional competition. And for the seniors, it’s bittersweet. The energy was alive and everyone was ready to kickoff their seasons! Our very own 7News Sports Scott Nolte had said tonight, live at the show, that this is what he wants, he wants a memory, he wants everyone to remember this when they look back.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Football Video

More High School Football Video

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

High School Football Schedule and Scores

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Neal McCoy Contest

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter