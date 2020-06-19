Boating Accident: 70-year-old man drowns in Tappan Lake

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A 70-year-old man is dead after a boating accident early Friday afternoon on Tappan Lake in Harrison County, according to a spokesperson for the Muskingum Water Conservancy District.

The Uhrlichvile, Ohio native’s name will not be released until his next of kin are notified.

While boating on Tappan Lake, the man dropped his keys in the water. He then got into the water to try to retrieve his keys. He struggled before drowning and was not wearing a life vest, according to the spokesperson.

The initial call came in around 1:34 p.m. The body was recovered between one-and-a-half and two hours later. Three dive teams (Boweston, New Philadelphia and Dover) assisted in the rescue effort. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance and traffic control.

The case will be investigated by the Muskingum Water Conservancy District ranger in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

