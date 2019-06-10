On the one-year anniversary of the disappearance of a Belmont County couple, a reward is being offered for information that would lead to their discovery.

The $5,000 reward was announced Monday morning jointly by the Belmont and Jefferson County sheriff’s departments in a news conference in Belmont County. Both departments, along with the FBI, Ohio BCI&I and the Ohio State Highway Patrol have worked on the case, searching on the ground, from the air and even in the water in ponds and lakes.