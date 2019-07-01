911 line down in Woodsdale area

Officials in Wheeling have reported that the 911 line is down in the Woodsdale area.

About 3,200 residents are affected.

❗️From the Ohio County 911 Center:



About 3,200 customers in the Woodsdale area are without 911 service due to a cut fiber optics line.



If an EMERGENCY: use cellular phone, or call 304-234-3695. Please tell them your address/location when calling. — Wheeling, WV Police (@WheelingPolice) July 1, 2019

If you need emergency help, officials state you should call 304-234-3695

There currently is no time frame on when service will be restored.