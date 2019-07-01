911 line down in Woodsdale area

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Officials in Wheeling have reported that the 911 line is down in the Woodsdale area.

About 3,200 residents are affected.

If you need emergency help, officials state you should call 304-234-3695

There currently is no time frame on when service will be restored.

