A free meal every New Year’s

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)- The Salvation Army in Steubenville has been giving out free meals on New Year’s Day for so many years they don’t even know when it first began. Earlier today, they were prepared to serve over 200 meals and their annual event was, as always, welcome to everyone. You could eat a meal there and take one home! They served up delicious ham, potatoes, green beans, rolls, pies, and everyone received blankets and scarves. UnitedHealthcare was also there today to inform guests about health insurance.

Lieutenant Erik Muhs of The Salvation Army told 7News “on New Year’s it’s a time where people may feel lonely and not really a part of a family so they can come here and be part of the family and see the same faces year after year and know that they’re always welcome in the house of god.”

Check them out next year, January 1st, 2021.