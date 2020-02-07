A little snow never stopped a BBQ

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- What a big difference in weather the Ohio Valley has seen this week alone, as we have had a pretty mild winter so far.

But today, things started to look a little more winter-like.

Our first significant snowfall of the season brought school closures and delays, in addition to slushy travel.

But it was business as usual for some and a snowstorm certainly did not stop these local pitmasters at Hangover BBQ!

They were smoking meats in their big Texas-style smoker this morning!

Assistant pitmaster, Noah Litman, told 7News “we have a lot of people that still come in on inclement days we had a lot of preparation last year with a harder winter and a lot of conditions so this weather isn’t too bad considering. The snow doesn’t make it as much difficult, it’s like the wind when it picks up, so this morning when I got here there was no snow on the ground at 3:30 AM and then it started by about 4:00 AM and it stayed pretty steady but we’ve got some cover here, we huddle close to the smoker and stay warm.”

Noah Litman’s brother Billy and his wife Stephanie own the Hangover BBQ in Wheeling!