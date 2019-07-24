A Wetzel County teacher faces no charges for soliciting a minor, at this time

Adam Croasmun, a current Wetzel County teacher, had a preliminary hearing in Magistrate Court yesterday.

Croasmun was charged with soliciting a minor via computer to engage in an illegal act.

According to officials with the Wetzel County Magistrates office, Adam Croasmun is no longer in custody or out on bond and faces no charges

During his preliminary hearing, the judge did not find probable cause and did not bind the case over to circuit court.

However, the case can still be presented to Circuit Court by the prosecutors’ office if they wish.

WTRF.com reached out to Superintendent Edward T. Towman regarding the matter. Here was his response

“It is our understanding that the magistrate judge did not find any probable cause to the allegations in criminal complaint at the recent preliminary hearing; therefore, there are absolutely no criminal charges pending against the employee. At this time, there is nothing that prevents the employee from having the right to fulfill his employment contract with the school system. If that changes in the future, we will handle the same in accordance with personnel laws that govern school employees should his status change, but to the extent the employee could face future charges by an indictment or otherwise that would change his status are of course matters handled solely by the prosecuting attorney. Any further questions should be directed to the prosecutor’s office.” Superintendent Edward. T Toman

