AAA can tow your car and save your kids

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)- Car crashes remain a leading cause of death for teenagers, so AAA is stepping up to the plate to help high school students identify potential car problems. Today at ST. Clairsville High School, AAA automotive technicians performed a vehicle maintenance inspection to student’s tires, lights, fluid levels, and batteries. Not only do they provide the inspection, AAA also spoke with the young drivers about what they struggle with. Speeding, not speaking up when they feel unsafe whether as a driver or passenger, and distracted driving were at the top. With their safety outreach initiative, they hope to protect the community by sharing safe driving guidelines. Next week, AAA will visit Martins Ferry High School as part of teen driver safety week.

Kellie O’Riordan, the Traffic Safety Program Manager of AAA Ohio Auto Club, told 7News about their initiative that they promote across Ohio high schools. O’Riordan says “so it was created by teens for teens and it’s ‘Slow Down Speak Up and Stay Alert’ so we are bringing that message here all of the students are going to sign the banner and pledge to curb those behaviors most of teens think that adults judge them or think that they’re horrible drivers but that’s not what we’re here to do we’re here to help them stay safe.”