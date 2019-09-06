Accessories LTD. owner says no one injured in Moundsville fire/ Crew has the fire contained

7News spoke the owner of Accessories LTD Jack Zukoff, and he states the fire started at around 1 PM.

Zukoff says his crew of 5 members were in their old building eating lunch when they noticed a fire on their monitors.

The crew quickly evacuated and has no reported injuries.

Zukoff stated that he heard explosions going off, after him and his crew left the building and says he had oxygen tanks in the facility.

7News spoke to multiple crews on scene and the fire was contained around 2:30 PM.

Crews have reported that some firefighters were taken to a local hospital because of smoke inhalation.

Fire officials have also stated that 2-3 homes also caught on fire due to the original fire.

Zukoff did tell 7News that he did have 2 people in the building above his business that were able to get out safely but 2 cats were unaccounted for at this time.

7News will keep updating this story as it progresses.