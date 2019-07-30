Adopt-A-Student Program helps without asking questions

The Adopt-A-Student Program, sponsored by the North Wheeling Community Youth Center is happening in Wheeling next weekend.

Taking from his own experience, Reverend Cummings has hosted the annual Adopt a Student program for over 30 years. The program gives school supplies, new clothes, and feeds the family for a week to start the year off right! If you can donate forty-five dollars you will be able to adopt a student. You will receive a certificate of adoption and picture updates. This helps kids all around the area with no need for proof of income. But, the students must be present. This free program has helped over five hundred kids. The event is first come first serve.

The event is at 407 Main Street in Wheeling on Saturday, August 10th at 10am.

Additionally, if you would like to and can, please donate at any Wesbanco Bank locations and mention the Adopt-A-Student Program, or online at the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple website. Donations can be sent by mail in the form of a check or one may drop-off supplies, both at the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple/North Wheeling Community Youth Center.