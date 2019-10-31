AEP Preps for a storm in the Ohio Valley

Wheeling, W.VA. (WTRF)- AEP/Wheeling Power is monitoring a severe weather event expected to bring heavy rain and high winds across its entire service area this afternoon into tonight. With rain-soaked ground and leaves still on trees, the winds will likely lead to power outages.

Weather

A broken line of scattered storms moving from west to east is forecast to bring a band of heavy rain and wind gusts as high as 65 MPH in the company’s West Virginia area this afternoon. The storm line is expected to intensify and further organize as it moves east, increasing the likelihood of numerous 60 – 65 MPH gusts. While the storm will likely cause outages across Appalachian Power’s entire service area, the greatest potential for wind damage is in the Wheeling area.

Storm Preparation Efforts

· AEP is monitoring the weather closely.

· All storm response employees and contractors are on alert and prepared to respond.

· Since the storm is likely to cause some problems across the company’s entire service area, crews and contractors will remain in their regular reporting locations.

· The company’s storm response team will make decisions on moving workers and requesting help from outside the company once the storm has passed and the extent and location of damage become clear.

High winds could hamper our ability to respond immediately. We cannot safely make repairs while trees and limbs are still falling, and cannot safely work from buckets or on poles while wind gusts are still dangerously high.

Safety Message

Wind storms can cause many downed power lines. Customers should treat all downed lines as live power lines and stay away from them. Never touch downed power lines or sparking equipment. Keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch.

Additional safety tips are posted at https://www.appalachianpower.com/outages/faq/OutageSafetyTips.aspx.

For More Information

Customers can get specific information about the outages affecting their accounts via text message and/or email by subscribing to Appalachian Power outage alerts. To sign up, please visit www.appalachianpower.com/alerts.

A snapshot view of current outages is available anytime at www.appalachianpower.com/outagemap