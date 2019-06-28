Aetnaville Bridge meets its fate, demolition work set for 2020

(OHIO COUNTY, W.VA.) – Built in the 1800’s, the fate of the historic Aetnaville Bridge in Wheeling has been contested for many years. It has been closed to vehicular traffic since the 1980’s. As for pedestrians and bicyclists, it has been closed now for three years.

The Department of Transportation has terminal plans, but some still see a future; like a nonprofit organization, advocating for historic preservation.

They cite the importance of the connection between West Virginia and Ohio, and mention different pedestrian bridges that have worked in other communities.

Because it is on the National Register of Historic Places, numerous funding sources are available, according to Kelli Shapiro, Program Associate of Preservation Alliance of W.Va.

She states “there are historic tax credits for renovation, there are historic loan programs, grants from the state historic preservation office, we hope there is a way to save the bridge as an asset to the community. Wheeling is doing such a wonderful job with historic preservation in other parts of Wheeling, we hope to continue to see that here.”

Periodic bridge inspections have indicated imminent failure conditions. Severe corrosion, broken backup cables, cracks, and rust have all lead to detrimental deterioration. Though the state department is sensitive to the needs of historical conservation groups and the community, it would cost millions of tax payer dollars.

Demolition coordination with the United States Coast Guard and fulfilling environmental requirements are in place, with work set to begin in the Fall of 2020.

A practical standpoint was relayed by the Engineering Section Head at Division of Highways, Dirar Ahmad. “This bridge served its purpose, its been great to have it as part of the community. But it’s time; really from an engineering point of view, safety point of view, and economic point of view. It’s not prudent to go ahead and rehab. The best way for us and best way for the public is to demolish it.”

Though many residents praise the bridge as a valuable asset, poor safety conditions which pose as a threat to pubic welfare, will make the final determination.

Informational public meeting on Aetnaville Bridge, Independence Hall – Wheeling, W.Va.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways, website contains the handout that was given at the public meeting that was held in Wheeling on June 27th. Construction dates, blueprints, and more are all available to be viewed there.

The public comment period is open until July 29th.