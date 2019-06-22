All day birthday celebration for Wheeling Suspension Bridge

Local
Posted: / Updated:
suspension bridge_1537367511493.jpg.jpg

The City of Wheeling honored the state’s birthday on Wednesday and another celebration is being held Saturday.

June 22 marks 170 years for the Wheeling Suspension Bridge.

The Wheeling Arts & Cultural Commission and Wheeling 250 have come together to host a special celebration at the Heritage Port for the national historic landmark.

The day will consist of a Plein Air Painting Party, live music, story telling and a firework display at 9:30 p.m.

The Ohio Valley Chicken and Rib Cook-Off also continues Saturday with barbecue and food vendors from all over the Tri-State area.

Due to recent weather, the Gateway Clipper excursions and fireworks cruise have been cancelled and a refund is available to those who purchased in advance.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

4th of July Countdown Clock


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter