Allegro Dance Company plans to entertain you during the Italian Heritage Festival

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – There will be plenty of entertainment this weekend at the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival, but one performance is sure to pull you from your seats.

On Friday, the Allegro Dance Company returns to the stage at Heritage Port, to show off traditional Italian Dances.

But, perhaps the best part, you can learn them too!

They’ll be teaching the audience the Neapolitan tarantella.

The authentic music with fast-moving footwork is sure to get hands clapping and the crowd dancing.

Allegro Dance Company invites you to bring the entire family to the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival for their performance, and of course for a dance lesson.

7News did it, and we can tell you it’s a lot of fun!

They’ll take the stage at 12:30 on Friday afternoon, right after the opening ceremony.