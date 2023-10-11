Alternative metal band Taproot is coming to the Ohio Valley.

Taproot, known for their hit songs “Poem,” “Mine,” and “Calling” will be in Steubenville, OH on Friday, December 9.

Taproot will be playing at the Masonic Theater as part of the rea’s “Bring Back Live” series.

This event is for all ages, but anyone under 18 must have a guardian.

Taproot will share the stage with Theriaca, a 5 piece hard rock band from the Ohio Valley.

Theriaca will also be performing this weekend in Wheeling at the Resurrection Island Tattoo Convention at Wheeling Island Casino-Hotel-Racetrack.

If you want tickets to the Taproot and Theriaca show, you can purchase them here.

Both bands released albums in 2023. Taproot recently released their first full-length album in 11 years on September 29 with SC\SSRS. Theriaca released their debut album A Different Shade Of Grey on March 13. Both albums can be streamed on Apple and Spotify.