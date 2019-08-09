Amnesty International issued a travel warning when coming to the United States

(WTRF) Amnesty International issued a travel warning calling for possible travelers and visitors to the United States to exercise extreme caution when traveling throughout the country due to rampant gun violence

“Travelers to the United States should remain cautious that the country does not adequately protect people’s right to be safe, regardless of who they might be. People in the United States cannot reasonably expect to be free from harm – a guarantee of not being shot is impossible, Once again, it is chillingly clear that the U.S. government is unwilling to ensure protection against gun violence.” Ernest Coverson, campaign manager for the End Gun Violence Campaign at Amnesty International USA

The travel advisory addressed growing gun violence, mostly hate crimes, including racism and discrimination, highlighting that the traveler’s race, country of origin, ethnic background, sexual orientation or gender identity may place them at higher risk after recent attacks linked to white supremacist ideology.

Amnesty International USA says they are a global organization’s presence in the United States and they encourage people in the U.S. to fight injustice all around the world, while they work to protect people’s human rights here in the U.S.