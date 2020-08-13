Annual Marland Heights 5K still running despite pandemic

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

One local event is still running despite Covid-19 doing everything to slow it down.

The Annual Marland Heights 5K classic run, fitness walk, and Kids fun run is going on as planned but it will look a little different this year.

Participates are required to wear a mask prior to the race and during the registration process.

Race officials will be staggering groups of 25 for social distancing purposes as well.

Weirton Parks and Rec Executive Director, Coty Shingle says they are excited to be able to do this event and give people a sense of normalcy.

He says people will still be able to compete with one another as well.

“We’re going to go with electronic chip timing. So they will have an electronic chip in their race bibs or connected to their shoes and each individual runner will have an electronic digital timing device on their body as the run. So they’ll be able to get their time and able to be competitive with one another. It may not feel like they are racing the person right beside them but they will be racing the clock.” Coty Shingle – Executive Director Weirton Board of Parks and Recreation

The race is 7 o’clock Friday at Marland Heights Park.

For additional details and pre-registration please call 304-797-8520.