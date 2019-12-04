Anti-bullying app now available in Brooke County Schools

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- There’s an app for that, a phrase you have heard and will probably continue to hear for years to come.​ But now it’s time for something different, an app nonetheless, but one that can help stop bullying in schools nationwide. ​ 7News found out about what this app can do that can help change the outcome of crises in schools all across the country.​

Called the Stop It app, it is a national app designed for students to anonymously report behavior in their school. ​Bullying and cyberbullying, on or off campus, suicidal thoughts, bringing drugs and even weapons to school: nothing is excluded and all reports go straight to administration.

6th grade student at Brooke Middle School, Elliot McDonald, shared “we have a lot of cyberbullying in our schools like with Snapchat it disappears after 24 hours so the kids can take a screen shot and send it to the principals like right away.”

Lorelei Costlow​​, also in 6th grade at Brooke Middle, told 7News, “I think the Stop It app is needed in schools because it helps with every student because I feel like a lot of students are afraid to talk to the principal because they are scared. I think this is a way to keep kids safe. Cyberbullying, bullying in general it puts a lot of hard feelings and thoughts on kids, some kids will get depressed and that’s not good for your health and for you heart and for your mental health so this will help by relieving that stress that is put on the children.”

Brooke County Schools have adopted the Stop It app for grades K-12th as have other school districts in the Mountain State. Students can download the free app on their iPhone or Android and each school has a unique code.​

Stephanie Zimmer, Director of Technology Assessment and Communication, said the app is “to improve the safety and security of all of our students when they’re here at school we want them to feel safe and to feel supported and this is just another way we can do that.”

At an information rollout presentation today, students were open to the innovative idea. The Stop It App’s intention appears to be one less obstacle in adolescence. ​It’s thought that if students are able to use a phone, tablet, or computer, documenting an incident becomes much easier. More info can be found on the Brooke County website, brooke.k12.wv.us.