Arrest made in shooting; main suspect still at large

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- Wheeling Police announced Monday one person has been arrested and criminally charged in an April 2 shooting, with a second suspect remaining at large.

Clarence William Bertram, 28 of Wheeling was arrested Saturday and is charged with principle in the second degree and accessory before the fact.

He was transported to the Northern Regional Jail by WPD and was arraigned by an Ohio County Magistrate, who set a cash bond of $100,000.

Meanwhile, Devon Alexander Bertram, 30 of Wheeling remains at large and wanted for attempted murder.

Should anyone have information on his whereabouts, they are urged to call police at 304-234-3664.