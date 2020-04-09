Arrest warrant issued in Rock Point Road shooting

Wheeling Police detectives announced Thursday they have issued an arrest warrant in last week’s shooting on Rock Point Road that injured a man.

Police are seeking information and the whereabouts on Devon Alexander Bertram, 30 of Wheeling. He is charged with attempted murder and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bertram should be considered armed and dangerous.

The victim is recovering after being shot and was released from the hospital.

If anyone has information, they are urged to call police at 304-234-3664 or submit a crime tip online at wheelingwv.gov/crimetip.