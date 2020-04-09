Wheeling Police detectives announced Thursday they have issued an arrest warrant in last week’s shooting on Rock Point Road that injured a man.
Police are seeking information and the whereabouts on Devon Alexander Bertram, 30 of Wheeling. He is charged with attempted murder and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bertram should be considered armed and dangerous.
The victim is recovering after being shot and was released from the hospital.
If anyone has information, they are urged to call police at 304-234-3664 or submit a crime tip online at wheelingwv.gov/crimetip.
- Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice confirms WV’s fifth COVID-19 death; executive order placed on golf courses
- Arrest warrant issued in Rock Point Road shooting
- WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice to hold a press briefing on COVID-19 response in WV
- Coronavirus In West Virginia: WV DHHR confirms 485 positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mountain State
- Coronavirus In Belmont County: Numbers rise in Belmont County as nine new positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases have been confirmed