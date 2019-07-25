Arrest warrant leads to felony charges for two in Bridgeport

Last night, Belmont County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve a warrant in Bridgeport, Ohio.

Deputies with Bridgeport Police were attempting to serve an arrest warrant for Brittany Foster at her apartment for failure to appear out of Common Pleas Court.

According to Belmont County Sheriff’s Department, after trying to serve the arrest warrant, another person inside the apartment, Roy Brown, decided to break and jump out of a window and tried to evade police.

Brown was captured after a foot pursuit and Foster was found inside her apartment hiding in a bathroom cabinet.

Deputies executed a search warrant at the apartment that lead to the discovery of suspected cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and 272 grams of crystal meth. The total street value of the suspected narcotics found is over $20,000.

Officers were also able to seize over $400 on cash.

Brown and Foster are currently in the Belmont County Jail on multiple felony charges. Browns bond is set at $103,485 and Foster’s bond is $26,985