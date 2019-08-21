Arrests Made in Wheeling Island Homicide

Two people have been criminally charged and arrested in connection to the murder of Joseph Edward Harrison on Wheeling Island. Both suspects were arrested in Fort Washington, Maryland by the Montgomery County Police Department Wednesday afternoon.

Wheeling police have charged Danny Ivan Mendoza, 25 of Maryland with murder as well as Mai’ehia Lane-Plater, 22 of Wheeling for accessory after the fact of murder. Mendoza also has outstanding weapons charges out of Montgomery County, Maryland. Criminal charges were filed in Ohio County Magistrate Court Wednesday morning.

Harrison, 25 of Cleveland was shot multiple times on Delaware Street around 4:10 p.m. Monday afternoon. He later died at Wheeling Hospital.

Once again, I am extremely grateful and pleased with the performance of the men and women of the Wheeling Police Department. To be filing murder charges in less than 48 hours speaks to the total effort of the initial response, skill and dedication of our detectives Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger.

The Wheeling Police Department wants to thank the residents and businesses on Wheeling Island and the Montgomery County Police Department and federal law enforcement partners for their help in making these arrests.