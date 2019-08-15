As St. Clairsville debates it water, get a look inside the treatment facility

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Just weeks ago officials from the city of St. Clairsville announced the proposal to privatize the city’s water due to bad pipes and working conditions.

On Thursday, the media was invited to tour the Water Treatment Facility.

The building was built in 1929, and it shows.

The tour started with the premises of the building and the raw water intake.

Director of Public Safety James Zucal showed the deterioration of the foundation the building sits on due to the water tank that sits directly below.

Inside, our cameras were able to get up close with the tar leaks, bad pipes, and risky walkways that make up the water treatment facility.

There were many times the tour was told to watch out, or steer clear of certain areas due to their poor condition.

The city put $300,000 into this plant just a few years ago to make it functional, but now the lifespan of the plant is very limited.

“The citizens of St. Clairsville deserve better I want them to have clean safe drinking water at a fair price,” Zucal said. “And Aqua Ohio is showing us they can do this in a clean, safe way with a very limited, minimal increase. It’s a concern for our public. They need the water. The spickets need to come on everyday and we’ve got to get this done.”

If Agua Ohio does take over the water in St. Clairsville, Zucal said they would band-aid the plant for a few years until they find another water source by collaborating with a government entity.

The legislation package will be presented in September.