Augusta Levy Learning Center shows fortitude through new facility

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- After a devastating fire and a temporary home, a groundbreaking location is going to be built as the new home of the Augusta Levy Learning Center. The new facility is going to have 8 large classrooms, with each class based on specific individualized needs. It will also feature a living skills program to teach independence, a sensory room, and an outdoor space for gardening and a playground. The center hopes to double in size in 5 years, with a goal to help expand​ the critical field of applied behavior analysis.

Executive Director of Augusta Levy Learning Center, Angie Wood, told 7News “the day of the fire I was absolutely in shock, it was our home so when you’re at this groundbreaking ceremony, I still sit there in shock because it’s just like we’ve dreamed, I mean before the fire but even more, like where are we going to be? So it’s a dream come true but you’re still standing in shock like this is actually going to happen we’re going to have a home.”

