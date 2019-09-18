Autumn in the Ohio Valley

To most, the Ohio Valley is a spectacle of colors during the fall season. As we progress through the month of September, there is just a slight change in the trees. But when will the fall foliage really kick off in the Valley?

Is it temperature, the breakdown of chlorophyll, less daylight, or pure magic? And what does precipitation have to do with it? Minus magic, each of those factors plays a role in the changing leaf colors.

We spoke with our 7News Chief Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker to find out his knowledge on the subject. He says “it’s been very dry around here lately in fact the airport has only a third of an inch of rain in the month of September and that might affect when the leaves will change color. This is the third week of September, I’m sure by the third week of October we’re going to be close to peak color.”

As global temperatures slowly increase every year, weather and precipitation patterns may continue to alter the length and intensity of the fall colors.

A fall foliage prediction map gives a look at the whole country, all the way through the month of November.



