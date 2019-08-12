1  of  2
Breaking News
Charges to be filed against friend of Oregon District shooter Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

B2S Shopping: Online vs. Retail

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Digital Exclusive (WTRF) – While summer comes to an end, shopping for back to school has commenced across the Ohio Valley. Going in store or shopping online both have their advantages and disadvantages.

Price typically determines where shoppers land, and many families across the area take part in both online and in person shopping. Walmart, Target, and Amazon are the major retailers chosen in this digital piece comparison, to capture how much their prices differ in back to school essentials.

Overall, prices did not range too terribly much, but there are deals to be had between all of these retailers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter