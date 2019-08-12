B2S Shopping: Online vs. Retail

Digital Exclusive (WTRF) – While summer comes to an end, shopping for back to school has commenced across the Ohio Valley. Going in store or shopping online both have their advantages and disadvantages.

Price typically determines where shoppers land, and many families across the area take part in both online and in person shopping. Walmart, Target, and Amazon are the major retailers chosen in this digital piece comparison, to capture how much their prices differ in back to school essentials.

Overall, prices did not range too terribly much, but there are deals to be had between all of these retailers.