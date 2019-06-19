Looking for a perfect weekend getaway? Well, look no further than your own backyard…

The Back Home Appalachian Arts & Music Festival is back for its 3rd year!

There is plenty of shopping and entertainment to go around for everyone! Music begins on Friday at 5pm and at Noon on the weekends. It is an all-day affair, with yoga and hula-hopping before the music starts on Saturday and Sunday.

Last year, the event brought out over 10,000 people, with 26 states and 3 countries represented.

Over 44 vendors are featuring colorful arts, crafts, custom clothes and jewelry. Household goods and charms, as well as tie-die, will be available!

There is tent camping and RV camping with shuttle service to the festival.

Admission is free but vendor support is encouraged!