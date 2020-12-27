Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher, Lansing native, Phil Niekro dies at age 81

FILE – In this March 13, 2017, file photo, former MLB pitcher and Baseball Hall of Famer Phil Niekro waves to fans after he was introduced before a spring training baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Pittsburgh Pirates in Kissimmee, Fla. Niekro, who pitched well into his 40s with a knuckleball that baffled big league hitters for more than two decades, mostly with the Braves, has died after a long fight with cancer, the team announced Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. He was 81. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

(WTRF) Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Phil Niekro died Saturday at age 81 in his sleep after a long battle with cancer.

Niekro was born April 1, 1939 in Blaine, Ohio, the son of Phil Niekro Sr. and Ivy Niekro. He grew up in Lansing. His father, a coal miner, taught him how to throw a knuckleball pitch, and this became his specialty. He was given the nickname “Knucksie” for this skill.

He attended Bridgeport High School.

Several notable athletes in Niekro’s generation came from the Lansing area, and he knew them all including NBA Hall of Famer Phil Havlicek and Olympic wrestler Bobby Douglas.

His brother, Joe Niekro, was also a major league pitcher. The two brothers won 539 combined Major League wins, a Major League record for siblings.

He played 24 seasons in Major League Baseball, most notably for the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves. He had over 300 wins.

Niekro was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997. He was a six-time Major League All-Star.

We mourn the passing of Hall of Famer Phil Niekro, a 5-time All-Star and 5-time Gold Glove winner. He was 81. pic.twitter.com/WMs9wXDBm5 — MLB (@MLB) December 27, 2020

