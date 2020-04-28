Bass Pro Shops Cabela’s donating 6,000 masks in the Ohio Valley

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- Another business is doing great things…​ The founder of Bass Pro Shops, Johnny Morris, is donating 1 million face masks nationwide. And this time the Ohio Valley gets a direct cut of essential donations. Cabela’s in Triadelphia has partnered with the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department to distribute face masks right here at home to those that need them the most. ​

6,000 face masks- that’s how many will be donated here in the Ohio Valley!

Howard Gamble, the Administrator of the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, told 7News “the masks will be well used within what we give out for the county health to the community as well as EMA for those that are needed, first responders, healthcare, anybody that needs it in those fields we would have those masks available, it’s a huge donation for us and we’re very thankful for not only them making the donation but the fact that they’re here in our community and able to make that donation so we’re fortunate both ways.”​

They are FDA approved, ASTM Level 1 Procedure Face Masks, and the founder of Bass Pro Shops has been working on this since the onset of the crisis.

Jason Drumm, the General Manager of the Triadelphia Bass Pro Shop Cabela’s, said ​​”it’s huge- Johnny and our team at the Brass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, we’re extremely grateful to our nation’s healthcare workers they’re who is serving us on the frontline of this healthcare crisis.”

With high demand and short supply, this boost should help against the ongoing fight. Cabela’s is in the process of getting those over to the county health department now.

