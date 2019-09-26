BCARL purchases facility to house abused and neglected animals of Belmont County

The Belmont County Animal Rescue League (BCARL) has purchased the former Sunset Motel property at 41981 National Road in Belmont, Ohio, in order to create a place of security and comfort for animals that have been subjected to abuse or neglect.

BCARL closed on the building September 24th and plans to revamp the property in the coming months.

The goal is to house companion animals where they can thrive, with each one receiving a customized care plan. Livestock will continue to be placed with vetted fosters who have volunteered space on their farms.

The organization has been working with shelter professionals and consultants to devise a plan to create a space that provides a safe and healthy environment for both the animals and the people who care for them.

Each room is being thoughtfully planned out, as is the surrounding property. BCARL is planning for quarantine spaces (with technologies to control the spread of illness), a meet and greets room and outdoor play spaces.

Since July 1st, 2019, when BCARL began serving as the Humane Agent for Belmont County, BCARL has fielded over 125 humane calls.

They have housed dogs, cats, goats, and chickens into their custody and incurred significant veterinary bills.

Anyone interested in fostering or adopting can get more information online at bcarl.net or can call 740-296-8644.