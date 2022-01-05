Bed Bath & Beyond closing for good at The Highlands; Officials kept in the dark

Attention all shoppers, Bed Bath & Beyond at the Highlands location is closing for good.

Employees tell 7NEWS there is no set date for when the doors will lock but that everything in the store must go before that happens.





7NEWS initially heard tips of the closure about a month ago and asked Ohio County Commissioners for comment.



Even until now, Administrator Randy Russell says this store’s closure comes as a surprise.

He says Bed Bath and Beyond Corporate has not notified the county of their intent to close the store, despite the Administrators’ multiple attempts to reach out.



Currently, the whole store is 20 percent off and the lot is full of shoppers looking to get a good deal.