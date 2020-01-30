Beech Bottom is experiencing a revitalization

BEECH BOTTOM, W.Va. (WTRF) – One local town is known for an industry that left years ago. But now, a Beech Bottom plant is starting to see life again.

The plant was bought by the Business Development Corporation in 2012 after it went into bankruptcy. It is now home to anchor business Jupiter Aluminum and four other businesses.

Officials tell us there are still many improvements before they can welcome more businesses. However, they say what has been done so far is a great boost to not only the plant but the town of Beech Bottom as well.

“It’s a great boost to the plant to take something that was basically going to be abandoned and torn down and bring it back into useful life,” said Marvin Six, Director of the Business Development Corporation. “And it’s a great benefit for Beech Bottom it’s known for having industry here and I think that people around here will be very happy once we get the plant back into a healthy position.”

With many renovations beginning in the middle of this year, they hope to see completion by January, 2021.