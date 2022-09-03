BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– Bellaire host Bishop Tonnos for an non-conference battle.
The Big Reds get up early leading 6-0.
Terrin Frazier picks off two passes from the Titians.
At the half, Big Reds lead 22-0.
They go on to win 33-0.
by: Ashley Kaiser
Posted:
Updated:
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– Bellaire host Bishop Tonnos for an non-conference battle.
The Big Reds get up early leading 6-0.
Terrin Frazier picks off two passes from the Titians.
At the half, Big Reds lead 22-0.
They go on to win 33-0.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now