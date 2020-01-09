Bellaire Lady Reds score on and off the court

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)- The Bellaire High School Lady Reds Basketball team dribbles both athleticism and academia. Right now, 11 out of the 15 players have above a 3.7 grade point average. 7News attended their practice today to find out more about the team’s hard work and determination.

Coach John Farrier instills the motto “grades grades that’s my game that’s how I make my fame,” inspired by a coach he had as a kid. The goals of his Lady Reds team? To have a cumulative gpa above 3.5 and every player above a 3.0. Farrier told 7News “good athletes are normally good students because they’re disciplined in that realm in the school then they’re normally disciplined on the court or in the field. Coaches sometimes we have to re-focus too it’s not all about wins and losses even though the wins are nice it’s about just being good teammates and being good students and just bettering yourself as a whole.”

The Lady Reds practice everyday for 2 hours, often playing 2 games a week. The girls say the season never ends and train all year long. Seniors Amelia Gabarkavich, Katrina Davis, and Tayah Frazier are all in the 4.0 range, leading on the court and in the classroom.

Frazier said “I think it shows a lot of responsibility because you have to be responsible and independent in the classroom to be able to get good grades and for sports you also have to be responsible to show up at practices on time. School motivates me to do better in basketball because if you can get a good image of yourself in the classroom I feel like people pay more attention outside of sports too.”

Davis added “I got really taught discipline when I was younger so I always worked on grades and when I got older I worked on discipline in the gym and everything else and time management. I think basketball makes me do better in the classroom because when you’re in basketball you can take pride in what you do and you work hard at it and when I’m recognized in basketball I want to do better in school so I get recognized for my grades and my academics too.”

Gabarkavich shared that their friendships and being there for each other is what stands out the most from her experience on the team.

The girls are supportive of one another, despite knowing each other’s academic ranks, stating that they don’t feel any pressure at all. Not only do these players have to juggle school and practice, many of them have jobs as well. The Lady Reds are currently 8 and 4 so far this season.