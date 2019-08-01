Bellaire man arrested after served warrant and locking himself in home

Bellaire police went to the house of Jim Sacco in Bridgeport to serve a drug warrant for his arrest.

According to police, Sacco ran into the woods by his house and police could not locate him.

Police got a tip that Sacco was back in the house and refused to leave by locking his doors.

Bellaire police would then use force to enter the home.

Sacco was then arrested and taken to Belmont County Jail