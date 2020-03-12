1  of  7
Bellaire man is person of interest in death of woman whose body was found in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A Bellaire man is a person of interest in the death of a woman whose body was found in Harrison County.

Authorities serving a warrant on him at the Rose Hill Towers in Bellaire were led on a high speed chase that finally ended in Fly, Ohio. Harrison County Sheriff Joe Myers says he wanted to talk with Sam Farnsworth about the death of Sherri Lynn Shrieve. There was also a warrant out on Farnsworth for failure to appear in a previous case.

Sheriff Myers says Farnsworth is now being held in the Monroe County Jail.

