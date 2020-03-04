Belmont County Fire & Squad Officers Association say they need more funding

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – EMS workers say they need more funding to better do their job and update equipment but commissioners say, it will have to wait.

At today’s meeting, representatives from the Belmont County Fire & Squad Officers Association explained to commissioners why they need an increase in funding.

According to the association, they have received money for the EMS portion of the fire service from commissioners for several years but prices for equipment have increased since the initial agreement.

An ambulance went from from $35,000 to up over $200,00 from 1997 to today. Also a heart monitor that we’re able to connect with the hospital and the cardiologist has gone from $3,500 up to $36,000. These are causing a strain on the fire departments and we need to replace this equipment. Without the funding it’s kind of hard to be there Allan Ketzell III — President Belmont County Fire & Squad Officers Assoc.

Commissioners told the association while funding isn’t available now, they will make time to meet with them while going over the county’s budget for 2021. Ketzell says they will hold them to that promise.