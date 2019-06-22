Belmont County man dies in single-vehicle crash

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Belmont County that occurred early Saturday morning.

A red, Dodge Dakota pickup truck was traveling eastbound on State Route 148 around 12:15 a.m. before veering off the right side of the roadway.

The driver over-corrected and the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway, hitting a fence and several trees.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered that the driver was not wearing a safety belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle.

The driver has been identified as 40-year-old Michael J. Modra of Powhatan Point.

Modra died as a result of the injures sustained in the crash.

Authorities suspect alcohol and drugs may have been a factor in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation by the St. Clairsville Post of the OSHP.

