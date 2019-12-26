Belmont County Sheriff lists his 2020 priorities

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) As always, the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department responded to crime, drugs and violence in 2019.



They faced the continuing challenge of jail space being at a premium.

But for 2020, Sheriff Dave Lucas says the first thing on his list is getting a new deputy–a four-legged one.



“We had K-9 Hyra retire recently so I’ll be focusing on replacing that K-9,” said Lucas. “Also I’m looking at adding more members to the Major Crime Unit to battle the opiate problem in Belmont County. Plus I’m thinking about starting a warrant division to attack the warrants here on file at the sheriff’s office.”



He said his deputies are tasked with serving warrants for all the courts in the county.

Because of the sheer numbers of warrants, and because the deputies have to perform all their regular duties as well, it’s a huge task.

And they have limited opportunities for follow-ups.



So he’s looking at putting more time and personnel power into the warrant division