Belmont County Sheriff’s Dept. looking for abducted female

Belmont County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a suspect that allegedly abducted a female from Belle Village Appartments in Bellaire, Ohio.

Officials say they are looking for Gary Edward Anderson- Myers.

The Dept. says Anderson-Myers broke the door in the manager’s office at Belle Village Appartments in Bellaire.

The female, Jamie Jackson, contacted Belmont County 911 about domestic trouble between her and Anderson-Myers.

Jackson told 911 that she locked herself into the manager’s office and that she was trying to get away from Anderson- Myers because he was beating her up.

Anderson- Myers again broke the door then grabbed her and drug her out.

Belmont County Sheriff’s Office considers Anderson- Myers dangerous.

All Law Enforcement approach with caution and hold for the Sheriff’s Office. All others please contact 911 ASAP if spotted.

Gary Edward Anderson-Myers

White/Male      Hair/Brown      Eyes/Hazel      6’ 00’    200lbs.            Age/ 33

Last seen wearing: Wearing a Bandana, Backwards Hat, Black Shirt

Jamie L. Jackson

White/Female  Hair/Short Blond          Eyes/Brown     5’ 06”   120 lbs             Age/35

Unknown Clothing Description

