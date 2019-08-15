Belmont County Sheriff’s Dept. looking for abducted female

Belmont County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a suspect that allegedly abducted a female from Belle Village Appartments in Bellaire, Ohio.
Officials say they are looking for Gary Edward Anderson- Myers.
The Dept. says Anderson-Myers broke the door in the manager’s office at Belle Village Appartments in Bellaire.
The female, Jamie Jackson, contacted Belmont County 911 about domestic trouble between her and Anderson-Myers.
Jackson told 911 that she locked herself into the manager’s office and that she was trying to get away from Anderson- Myers because he was beating her up.
Anderson- Myers again broke the door then grabbed her and drug her out.
Belmont County Sheriff’s Office considers Anderson- Myers dangerous.
All Law Enforcement approach with caution and hold for the Sheriff’s Office. All others please contact 911 ASAP if spotted.
Gary Edward Anderson-Myers
White/Male Hair/Brown Eyes/Hazel 6’ 00’ 200lbs. Age/ 33
Last seen wearing: Wearing a Bandana, Backwards Hat, Black Shirt
Jamie L. Jackson
White/Female Hair/Short Blond Eyes/Brown 5’ 06” 120 lbs Age/35
Unknown Clothing Description
