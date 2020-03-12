Bethany College extends spring break, set to resume classes online March 23

BETHANY, W.Va. (WTRF) – In response to the global spread of COVID-19, Bethany College says it will extend its spring break through March 20 and resume March 23 with online classes until further notice.

“The health and safety of the Bethany community has and always will be our highest priority, and it is that commitment that guides us now as we prepare to take some significant steps to safeguard all those in our care to slow the spread of COVID-19 across the nation,” Bethany President Tamara Nichols Rodenberg said in a statement.

The college will remain open to essential operations. However, students are advised not to return to campus, if possible, until further notice. Moreover, on-campus events, athletics, and university air travel are suspended until further notice.

The Bethany College Cabinet says it is reviewing all recommendations from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is conferring with leaders at peer institutions.

“For all of us, this is brand new territory, and we will need to work together as we travel down this unexpected, yet necessary, path that places the well-being of all those in our Bethany family at the forefront,” Rodenberg added. “Bethany College is a resilient community that cares for each and every student, faculty and staff member.”

The Bethany College Cabinet announced that it will continue to meet regularly and evaluate new developments regarding COVID-19.

Updates will be posted here as they become available.