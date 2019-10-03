Bethany residents still plagued by fracking noises

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- Continued economic growth and development sometimes comes at a cost to the community. This is the case with Southwestern Energy company, where drilling from fracking has caused excessive noise during all hours of the night in Bethany, West Virginia. Last month’s meeting, which Southwestern Energy did attend, resulted in the construction of a sound barrier wall. According to residents, that did not work to abate the sound.



Residents are also concerned about increased traffic of large trucks that do not always require signal vehicles. The residents would like legislatures to step in regarding this. Council plans to also reach out the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to help with the noise complaint.

Resident of Bethany, Kimberly Lawless, told 7News “I’d like to know what the plans are for that and if so are they going to change anything with what they’re doing is there any possibility that they can do something beyond the walls that don’t seem to be working.”

Residents are worried the noise will lead to serious health concerns. Southwestern Energy will likely be at next month’s meeting to take the community’s suggestions and concerns.