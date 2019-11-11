Bethlehem Apostolic Temple to host 29th Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway

Imagine more than 10,000 people receiving 270,000 pounds of food.

That’s what the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple estimates they’ve given out over the past 28 Thanksgivings, and they’re about to do it again.

“This is open to everybody, we have no restrictions. It is first-come-first-served basis. We don’t ask for proof of income, we don’t ask for proof of residency or any of those things. If you say you’re in need, as long as we have it, we’ll help you with it,” said Reverend Darrell Cummings, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple.

On Saturday, November 23rd starting at 11:00 a.m., they’ll open the doors of the North Wheeling Dream Center, and give away hundreds of free turkeys, plus boxed foods, fruits, vegetables, and desserts.

If you would like to donate, you can call (304) 233-8899 or click here.

Reverend Cummings said clothing donations can be dropped off at the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple, at 330 Main Street.