Bethlehem Elementary students celebrate high test scores

BETHLEHEM, W.Va. (WTRF) – Students at Bethlehem Elementary were surprised with a sweet treat this afternoon to celebrate their hard work.

The students were greeted by the Kona Ice truck to enjoy some snowcones to show them that hard work does pay off.

The students tested above average in all subjects on their state tests this year.

In mathematics, the students tested the highest in the county and even most of the state. Bethlehem Elementary principal, Stacy Deetz says she couldn’t be more proud of her students and staff.

As their principal, I could not be more proud. So I wanted to do something special for them, they deserve it and I’m glad that it’s a nice day Stacy Dietz, Principal Bethleham Elementary

Once again, congratulations to the students at Bethleham Elementary, keep up the good work.