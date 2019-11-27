Bishop Brennan responds to AG Patrick Morrisey

Wheeling W.VA. (WTRF)- In response to a statement released November 26, 2019, by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey relative to the amends plan presented to former Bishop Michael J. Bransfield, which was released by Bishop Mark Brennan that same day, Bishop Brennan wishes to reiterate the following

1. The Attorney General is aware that the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston maintains rigorous controls regarding the protection of young people consistent with our Safe Environment program and policy to protect children and young adults. We have previously provided substantial documentation to his office on these issues.

2. The Attorney General is also aware that the Diocese began its file review and compilation of its list of credibly accused clergy in July 2018, which was several months before his office issued the subpoena he references. Our initial list was released on November 29, 2018.

3. The decision of the Circuit Court of Wood County, which was released on November 6, 2019, was obviously adverse to the Attorney General. We can only assume this is why he continues to criticize the Diocese and the Church.

The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston held a press conference yesterday announcing an amends plan presented to former Bishop Michael J. Bransfield. You can watch the conference in full above.