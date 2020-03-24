Bishop holds special mass

STEUBENVILLE, OHIO (WTRF)- Many are looking to religion and prayer during this stressful time, and with social distancing a must, religious gatherings are at a halt. Today, a holy blessing was held in Steubenville and 7News was there to witness the one-of-a-kind connection, even if it was between a window.

Earlier today at the Carriage Inn, Bishop Monforton held a special mass. Staff stood by residents through a paned-glass door, placing hands on the windows. Bishop Monforton spoke to the residents from outside of the building to keep everyone safe, blessing them and walking over to each individual window to touch the glass to remind them they are not alone, they matter, and that they’re being cared for… and that message applies to everyone in the Ohio Valley.

Bishop Monforton told 7News “the way I present myself especially with my Roman collar people realize that God has not left them because there are times that you can feel like you’re in quarantine it is almost as if you’re in solitary confinement and for them to know they are not, and certainly to see the smiles on their faces was remarkable and I’m grateful, it is edifying as well as warms my heart.”

The Bishop plans to do several more visits like this in the coming days and weeks.