Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Bishop Mark Brennan continues to cover ground across Wheeling

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This morning, newly appointed Bishop of the Wheeling-Charleston Diocese, Bishop Mark Brennan, traveled to St. Vincent de Paul Parish School to meet with students and parents.

Bishop Mark Brennan then toured the Welty Corporation’s facilities starting at Good Shepard.

As you may know, these visit are all part of an effort by Bishop Brennan to get to know the people of the Wheeling-Charleston Diocese following his installation last week.

Bishop Mark Brennan is scheduled to meet with students and parents at Wheeling Central tomorrow at 7 a.m.


Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Neal McCoy Contest

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter