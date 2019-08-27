Bishop Mark Brennan continues to cover ground across Wheeling

This morning, newly appointed Bishop of the Wheeling-Charleston Diocese, Bishop Mark Brennan, traveled to St. Vincent de Paul Parish School to meet with students and parents.

Bishop Mark Brennan then toured the Welty Corporation’s facilities starting at Good Shepard.



As you may know, these visit are all part of an effort by Bishop Brennan to get to know the people of the Wheeling-Charleston Diocese following his installation last week.

Bishop Mark Brennan is scheduled to meet with students and parents at Wheeling Central tomorrow at 7 a.m.



