Bishop Mark Brennan visits Serenity Hills

Serenity hills Life center is exactly as it sounds – serene.

It houses 72 inpatient beds, outpatient services, a home for pregnant mothers and a halfway house. It’s been operating since June but already is helping women create better lives for themselves.

It’s amazing to watch the transformation. You know- they’ve all said they love the program. Some of them have said they don’t deserve this program because its just such a high-class program SHARON TRAVIS-CEO OF SERENITY HILLS

Today Bishop Mark Brennan came to see what everyone is talking about.

So it’s kind of a neat thing because he has an interest in addiction. And here we are able to offer something wonderful and something that belonged to the catholic church that they built up from the ground SHARON TRAVIS-CEO OF SERENITY HILLS

Bishop Brennan felt it was important to show how much he cared about what the facility is doing. He says addiction is a widespread problem in West Virginia and hopes he can play a role in reversing it.

I’ve never had an addiction problem. But I certainly know people who have. I’ve seen the devastation in lives and families and friends. So, whatever we can do to help people get through that, and get to a better place, I’m all for it. BISHOP MARK E BRENNAN/WHEELING-CHARELSTON DIOCESE

Bishop Brennan says We need women. Especially women that are healthy, and well-integrated mothers. His hope is the program will help women realize they have something to give back.

You don’t need drugs. You don’t need to over drink. You don’t need to jump from bed to bed or whatever to be a happy person. You do not need that. I’m struck with Jesus’ words through the “There’s greater joy in giving then receiving.” And when you try to live that way, you discover it’s true BISHOP MARK E BRENNA/WHEELING-CHARELSTON DIOCESE

Bishop Brennan said moving forward-his dream is for more facilities like this to educate the world.

But for Sharon – her dreams have already come true.

I’m living my dream. My dream was to help people with opioid problems see their lives turn around. And I’m seeing it happen right before my eyes. And every day I have to pinch myself. It’s a lot of hard work and finally I’m here. It’s really happening SHARON TRAVIS-CEO OF SERENITY HILLS

Sharon says Serenity Hills is unique because they accept Medicaid unlike many other facilities like these. Her goal moving forward is to make serenity hills a campus for both men and women with horse stables and trails.