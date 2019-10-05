Bishop Michael Curry comes to Wheeling to show ‘The Way of Love’

Wheeling W.VA (WTRF)- The Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church–Michael Curry–is best known for his sermon at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

This weekend, Bishop Curry is in Wheeling, speaking at the Capitol Theatre Saturday afternoon in an event called “The Way Of Love.”



It’s all part of the 200th-anniversary celebration of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, but it’s open to people of all denominations.

The Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of West Virginia–Mike Klusmeyer– is in town for the event,



He says it’s a message that’s good for everyone to hear.

He’s an exciting and dynamic preacher and speaker. And he brings a message that is probably as old as creation but yet one that has been lost in modern times. And that’s the message of love. And so on Saturday I’m sure the presiding bishop will stir up a lot of people and remind us that love is the way Michie Klusmeyer, Episcopal Diocese of West Virginia

This was originally set for Wesbanco Arena but was moved to the Capitol Theatre due to an unforeseen construction project at the arena for the ice surface.

Tickets for The Way Of Love are only five dollars and all proceeds will go to charity.

Seats are still available.